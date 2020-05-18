Harris-Stowe State University to resume in-person instruction this fall

The university will implement changes, including requiring employees to wear face masks

ST. LOUIS — Students, faculty and staff will be back on campus for in-person instruction this fall at Harris-Stowe State University - making it one of the first universities in the St. Louis area to announce plans to resume in-person classes.

To prepare, the university will make some changes around campus to help with social distancing. That includes adding Plexiglas and rope stanchions for students services and high-traffic areas, according to a press release from the university.

The university has also undergone two deep cleanings of all buildings and implemented more frequent disinfecting procedures in classrooms, residence halls, the dining hall, and work and gathering spaces, the release said.

Also, employees are required to wear a face mask or face covering in public areas and limit face-to-face meetings.

All summer courses will continue to be offered virtually.

For more information and updates on the university's COVID-19 plans, click here.