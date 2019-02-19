JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – You might want to do taco Tuesday at home because MoDOT is warning drivers the winter storm will impact the evening rush hour.

Snow is expected to rapidly develop during the late afternoon and evening hours. According to the National Weather Service, this system will also bring a mix of freezing rain and drizzle late Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the bi-state from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for wintry precipitation.

MoDOT said due to the timing of the storm – bridges, overpasses and roads will be impacted.

Driving conditions will be hazardous toward the end of Tuesday’s evening rush hour. Parts of the state could get as much as 4 inches of snow.

“Please don’t drive too fast for the conditions,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer / Chief Safety and Operations Officer. “Take it slow and don’t follow too closely. Be careful and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.”