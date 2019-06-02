ST. LOUIS – An incident in south St. Louis prompted many 5 On Your Side viewers to ask questions about ATVs and dirt bikes riding along the streets.

On Feb. 2, a 55-year-old man was traveling south on Gravois in the Bevo neighborhood when he was surrounded by ATVs and dirt bike. He honked at them and one of the people on an ATV kicked his car and refused to let him leave.

As the man tried to drive away, one of the people fired shots at him. He was hit in the arm and transported to a hospital.

Several people on our Facebook post said they’ve seen ATVs riding in the city along the street and even on sidewalks.

“This tends to be normal behavior on Gravois. I've encountered it from Grand all the way down to Loughborough. The stunt riders seem to frequent Gravois instead of the highways anymore,” one person on Facebook said.

Another person said, ‘Seems like these guys are riding all over the city I see a group of them riding down Goodfellow, sometimes Natural Bridge and union as well Kingshighway doing stunts and cutting off traffic but never a cop car around.’

‘Been going on for years. Impossible to round up 30 people on small fast vehicles, they just scatter and regroup somewhere else. Usually happens by Soulard on weekends,’ another viewer said.

5 On Your Side reached out to police and they told us there is a patrol plan focused on traffic easement with district cars and traffic safety. ‘A detective is currently investigating the ATV appearances in the hope of preventing future incidents. Additionally, the detective currently has a person of interest who he believes will direct him to other violators,’ a police spokesperson said.

According to the Missouri statue, ATVs cannot be on roadways open to the public, including dirt and gravel roads – unless the ATV is owned and operated by the government for official use or operated for agricultural use between the hours of sunrise and sunset.

‘There are also some exceptions for handicapped persons on secondary roads. For those that fall under the exceptions, the operator must have a valid operator's license and operate the ATV under 30 miles per hour, along with compliance of any other violations listed below. A helmet is not required unless under 18 years of age,’ according to the Missouri statue.

‘The problem seen by our Traffic Safety Division is that the ATV drivers will take off or flee from the police and by policy, we cannot chase them for traffic violations,’ the police spokesperson said.

So far in 2019, no tickets have been issued to an ATV driver. In 2018, the department issued one ticket to an ATV driver and in 2017, three tickets were issued to one ATV driver.

Here’s a list of Missouri law traffic violations – all of which are considered misdemeanors

ATV Operated While Carrying Passenger (Seat Not Designed For More than One)

ATV Operated on Highway Without Lighted Headlight and Taillight

ATV Operated on Private Property Without Owner's Consent

ATV Operated by Person Under 16 Years of Age Without Proper Supervision

ATV Operated on Highway Without Operators License

ATV Operated on Highway in Excess of 30mph

ATV Operated Carelessly-Endanger Persons/Property of Another

ATV Operated Under the Influence of Alcohol

ATV Operated Under the Influence of Drugs

ATV Operated by Person Under 18 Years of Age Without Safety Helmet

Leaving the Scene of ATV Accident Involving Death or 2nd Offense - Felony

Leaving Scene of ATV Accident Involving Injury