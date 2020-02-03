JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced legislation to crack down on landlords who fail to uphold basic living standards for their tenants.

According to a press release, the ‘Bad Landlord Database Act’ requires the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to create a comprehensive database of terminations of contracts with landlords due to violations of Housing Assistance Payments contracts. The legislation also requires local public housing authorities (PHAs) to report bad landlords to HUD.

“Bad landlords have abused our housing system for too long and it’s happening right here in Missouri. They have taken advantage of tenants, failed to provide them the most basic living standards, forced them to live in squalor – all while demanding rent and bills continue to be paid. And because their properties span jurisdictions, they have gotten away with it. It’s time we hold these scumbag landlords accountable. This legislation will be a major step forward in getting tenants and local communities the transparency and relief they deserve,” Senator Hawley said.

Back in November 2019, Hawley toured a troubled TEH Realty property in Bridgeton. He called for a federal investigation into TEH Realty properties in the St. Louis area and Kansas City.

