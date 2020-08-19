St. Louis County director of diversity says she's been relieved of her duties by county executive

Erby tweeted that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said, “I do not need you on my staff anymore!”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County’s director of diversity said she was relieved of her duties Tuesday night.

According to a tweet by Hazel Erby, she was relieved of her duties as director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the county. She tweeted that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said, “I do not need you on my staff anymore!”

Another tweet followed, “I will not be silent! Blacks are NOT valued in this administration, particularly black women!”

Erby was named the director of diversity in May 2019. Prior to her director position, Erby served on the county council since 2004 where she was the first African American female to serve on the county council.

5 On Your Side reached out to Page’s office Tuesday evening and his office said they are not commenting on the matter tonight. Page plans to hold one of his three weekly COVID-19 briefings Wednesday morning.

Erby declined to do an interview with 5 On Your Side shortly after the tweets, saying she is still trying to process what happened.

These were the recommendations made by Erby in a letter on Aug. 12.

Sources told 5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen the county executive’s office is expected to announce Erby’s replacement on Wednesday.

Her replacement is expected to be Kenny Murdoch.

Murdoch previously worked in the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion as the manage of the implicit bias training program. Before that, he oversaw the county’s equity plan in the Office Strategy and Innovation. He is also the Vice President of the St. Louis County NAACP and is a certified bias management trainer by the Anti-Defamation League.

In April 2019, the St. Louis County council appointed Sam Page as county executive over Erby.