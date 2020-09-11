1 dead, 2 injured after car hits landscaping workers in St. Louis County

A car was traveling south on N. Hanley when it hit a landscaping truck that was stopped in the curb lane doing work in the area

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — One person died and two others were severely injured in a traffic accident Monday morning.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of N. Hanley for an accident with injuries.

A car was traveling south on N. Hanley when it hit a landscaping truck that was stopped in the curb lane doing work in the area. The car also hit two workers from the landscaping business who were outside. Police said the two workers were transported to an area hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hazelwood Police Department Traffic Division is conducting an investigation and anyone who saw the accident should contact the police department.

