'We're all in need': FEMA opens Hazelwood disaster relief center to aid flood victims

FEMA staff members are meeting one-on-one with people to apply for assistance at the Hazelwood Civic Center until August 19th.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — It's been three weeks since Maurice Jones' Hazelwood apartment complex got hit with flash flooding, but the damage looks like it happened yesterday.

"The water came all the way on the other side where the parking lot is, where I park and my car got totaled over there, so it's devastating," Jones said.

With his apartment condemned, he's now living with a friend while trying to find the means to move out, which brought him to the FEMA disaster assistance center around the corner.

"Trying to figure out the ins and outs on how to deal with this and how they're going to assist us with moving, renter's assistance and even with possibly a loan," Jones said.

"Federal programs can be complicated," John Mills with FEMA said.

John Mills oversees efforts to provide one-on-one meetings with flood victims from St. Charles County, St. Louis County and City.

"FEMA is working to help people directly affected by the flooding with a serious housing need, a serious loss of personal property, or other serious needs directly related to the flooding," Mills said.

They accept one application per household. You can apply for rental assistance, personal property, lodging reimbursement, basic home repairs or other serious needs caused by July's flooding.

Once the application is submitted, if needed, an inspector comes to the home to assess damages.

If approved, people will get money in a few days.

"FEMA has already approved more than $7 million in grants. We've already approved more than 1,600 households for assistance, and we're approving more and more every day," Mills said.

They're offering application assistance at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road for five days only.

It started Monday from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., and then Tuesday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-7 p.m.

"So many nice people in there that helped, that want to help. I look at that as very, very welcoming to have that at a time of need, because we're all in need right now that's been going through this," Jones said.

These efforts do not include payment for lost or spoiled food.

The Small Business Administration is also at the site to offer loan options for both businesses and people affected by the flooding.

FEMA is expected to announce other St. Louis-area disaster recovery centers soon.