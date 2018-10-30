HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Hazelwood middle school will join an exclusive group of other schools around the country next month for a Washington D.C. Christmas display near the White House.

Joined by only 55 other schools around the nation, students with Hazelwood West Middle School will represent Missouri in the annual America Celebrates Christmas display at President's Park. Each year, the National Park Foundation-funded project showcases the creative talents of students of various ages by donning one Christmas tree for each U.S. state and territory, including the District of Columbia.

This year, the effort is being led by Hazelwood West Middle School teacher Mrs. Eversgerd, who teaches art to her students. Her class created 24 ornaments, all of which will adorn 24 ornaments to be displayed on the Missouri-themed tree.

For 2017, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways was the theme of choice for the Show Me State, led by teacher Jennifer said Dodson from Eminence, Mo. The National Christmas Tree Lighting website seven of the 12 ornaments created by Dodson's students sported designs inspired by the state park.

The 96th annual Christmas tree lighting display is just one of the events that highlights the National Christmas Tree Experience. This year's event will begin on Wednesday, November 28.

