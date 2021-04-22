Hazelwood officer fatally shoots dog that bit him during call

The officer responded to a complaint about a barking dog. While on the scene, he said the dog broke free from its owner, lunged at him and bit him

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A police officer was injured and shot and killed a dog while responding a to a house Wednesday evening.

The Hazelwood police officer responded at about 6:20 p.m. to the 1400 block of Annilo Drive for a complaint about a barking dog. The officer got in contact with the dog’s owner at the scene, at which point police said the canine ran out of the house and attacked the officer.

“The dog overpowered the owner’s attempt to restrain the canine inside the home,” police said in a news release. “The canine exited the interior of the home where it lunged at the officer, who was outside.”

The dog bit the officer, causing several wounds on his arm.

The police officer pulled out his gun and shot the dog, which died from its injuries at the scene.

The Hazelwood officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. St. Louis County Animal Control responded to the scene and took the dog.