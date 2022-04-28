Hazelwood police looking for missing 71-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext. 1 or call 911.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood police are looking for a missing 71-year-old man who is in need of medicine and medical equipment.

Police said Don Lee was reported missing from the 500 block of Candle Light Lane in Hazelwood on Tuesday afternoon. He was last known to be helping a friend.

Lee's cellphone has been turned off, police said, and he has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police said he might be in a red 2014 Chrysler 200 with Missouri plates JES1LV.

Lee is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with white stripes on the jacket arms and pant legs.