Hazelwood police searching for missing 33-year-old man

Anyone with information should contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood Police Department is looking for help in their search for a missing 33-year-old man.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 33-year-old James Steen Jr. who was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 1000 block of Pincecone Trail in Hazelwood.

Steen left his home and removed cash from an ATM. He told family members he would kill himself if he was located, police said. He is known to have a history of depression.

Police did not know what direction of travel he went in and his destination is unknown.

He is described as 6 feet in height and weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.