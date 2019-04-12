ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A school bus was involved in a collision with a car Wednesday morning in north St. Louis County.

At 7:43 a.m., emergency crews responded to Wiethaupt Road and Liberty Gardens Drive near Florissant. The wreck happened right in front of Cold Water Elementary School. The bus is a Hazelwood School District bus.

Sky 5 showed a white sedan rear-ended the school bus. The front hood of the car was crumpled and the front end was still under the back of the bus.

A spokesperson with the Hazelwood School District said there were about a dozen students on the bus. No one was injured.

