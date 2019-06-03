ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A school bus from the Hazelwood School District was involved in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at around 4:15 near the intersection of Shackleford Road and Kingsford Drive. A Hazelwood School District spokeswoman said there were 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

St. Louis County police said a car hit the bus and suffered major damage. The bus had moderate damage while a third vehicle had minor damage.

Video from the scene showed a blue passenger vehicle with major damage to the hood.