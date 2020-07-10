Hazelwood school district to continue all-virtual learning

The board of education also reaffirmed the decision to have students not participate in sports until the district transitions to in-person classes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District's board of education voted to continue online-only classes until at least Oct. 20.

In a press release, the district also said the board also decided to reaffirm the decision to have students not participate in sports until the district transitions to in-person classes.

The decision was made due to infection rates in the ZIP codes that the district serves, the press release said. According to the press release, those ZIP codes — 63031, 63033, 63034, 63136, 63138, and 63042 — have higher transmission rates than the rest of St. Louis County. The transmission rates in those ZIP codes have increased by 18%, the release said.

The next board meeting is Oct. 20.

The district provided the following measures it says can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses:

Practice physical, social distancing; aim for 6 feet and at least 3 feet when in small spaces

Wash our hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when water and soap are not available

Cover our coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow

Avoid large crowds and gatherings

Wear a face covering in public and when having contact with others

Stay home if sick

Limit the amount of time in close contact with others

Get vaccinated for the seasonal flu (adults & children)

Get tested for COVID-19 if we have contact with a positive COVID-19 case or develop COVID-19 symptoms

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recommended in-person classes resume for high school students.

Page said there have been improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate. Page said more teens are getting tested, a trend that needs to continue.