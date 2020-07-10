Hazelwood school district to continue all-virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District's board of education voted to continue online-only classes until at least Oct. 20.
In a press release, the district also said the board also decided to reaffirm the decision to have students not participate in sports until the district transitions to in-person classes.
The decision was made due to infection rates in the ZIP codes that the district serves, the press release said. According to the press release, those ZIP codes — 63031, 63033, 63034, 63136, 63138, and 63042 — have higher transmission rates than the rest of St. Louis County. The transmission rates in those ZIP codes have increased by 18%, the release said.
The next board meeting is Oct. 20.
The district provided the following measures it says can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses:
- Practice physical, social distancing; aim for 6 feet and at least 3 feet when in small spaces
- Wash our hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when water and soap are not available
- Cover our coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow
- Avoid large crowds and gatherings
- Wear a face covering in public and when having contact with others
- Stay home if sick
- Limit the amount of time in close contact with others
- Get vaccinated for the seasonal flu (adults & children)
- Get tested for COVID-19 if we have contact with a positive COVID-19 case or develop COVID-19 symptoms
On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recommended in-person classes resume for high school students.
Page said there have been improvements in COVID-19 rates and cases among the 15- to 19-year-old age group. The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate. Page said more teens are getting tested, a trend that needs to continue.
He stressed this is a recommendation and not a mandate for schools and families.
