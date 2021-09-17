Roads closed near aerospace plant in Hazelwood, yellow smoke coming from plant

Yellow smoke was seen coming from the smokestacks at GKN Aerospace in Hazelwood.

ST. LOUIS — Roads were closed outside an industrial plant in Hazelwood Friday afternoon and yellow smoke was seen coming from the smokestacks of the plant.

Pictures on social media showed yellow fumes coming from GKN Aerospace.

Police closed McDonnell Boulevard from Lindbergh Boulevard to Berkeley City limits.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene.

It was unknown if there was a fire or other danger in the plant. Calls to GKN and the fire department were not immediately returned.

The plant is just north of St. Louis Lambert Airport.

GKN Aerospace manufactures electronics and components for aircraft. GKN Aerospace has locations worldwide and bought the St. Louis plant from Boeing. They employ 800 people in Missouri. Its customers at the St. Louis plant include Boeing, Bell Helicopters and Lockheed Martin.