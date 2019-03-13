O'FALLON, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in O'Fallon, Missouri.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to SAK Construction at 864 Hoff Road, which is just off of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District is checking out people who were at the scene and also checking the first responders who are coming out of the potentially contaminated area.

There's no information at this time about what led to the hazmat situation or if anyone was injured. However, no one has been taken to the hospital.

RELATED: First responders ready to roll in new vehicles

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more details.