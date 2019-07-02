SPARTA, Ill. – A hazmat team is cleaning up an oil and diesel fuel spill after a train derailed near Sparta Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m. a train derailed near Airport Road and N. Miller Street. A spokesperson said the train crew was not hurt when the derailment happened.

Two locomotives and 13 rail cars were turned onto their sides. The rail cars were carrying coal that ended up spilling out, and a locomotive is leaking oil and diesel fuel.

A hazmat team is on site working to clean everything up.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.