IMPERIAL, Mo. — The fire in Paradise, California is hitting close to home for two sisters in Jefferson County.

Their dad's home was destroyed last week. Earl Burns spent more than 20 years in the military. Now, he is the one who needs saving.

READ: Death toll rises to 76 in California fire as President Trump visits

"I'm just heartbroken," Earl's daughter, Deborah Burns, said. "I'm 2000 miles away from my dad and I feel completely helpless right now."

Nearly 20 years ago, Deborah said her dad packed up and traveled west to visit his brother in California. The army veteran needed a change after his wife died from ovarian cancer in 1999, but his temporary stay lasted decades. He had found paradise.

Earl Burns when he was stationed in Korea.

Deborah Burns

"He went out there and stayed for a summer and ended up loving it," she said.

Deborah said her father had settled down in Pine Ridge Mobile Home and RV Park. He called it home for nearly 20 years until tragedy struck.

"I was wondering if my dad was still alive," Deborah said.

A week ago, a fast-moving wildfire tore through the small town of paradise destroying nearly every home, including Earl's RV.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I called and called, and the phone lines were down. I couldn't get a hold of my dad. My mind just started going to the worse place," she said.

Relatives eventually found her dad alive, but he had lost everything.

"He has nothing. He's broken right now." she said.

Deborah Burns

With each passing day, Deborah said her 78-year-old father is struggling to survive. She fears for his safety.

"He needs a home, clothes, food, things that we take for granted, everyday things." she said. "I really worry about the air that he's breathing. I really want to get him out of the situation," she added.

READ: Survivor of Camp Fire helps another survivor get a new job, clothes, cellphone

However, in the midst of heartbreak and tragedy, she remains hopeful as fire victims like her father cope with the deadliest wildfire in California history.

"We're going to try to rebuild his life and get him back on the road," she said.

Deborah's uncle also lost his home to the wildfires. She plans to relocate her father to Colorado in two weeks.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help her father get back on his feet.

© 2018 KSDK