ST. LOUIS — Joe Porcelli has been an inspiration at Marquette High School.

Porcelli was born with a rare genetic disorder, but hasn't let it define him. He's the manager and water boy on the school's football team, and has become the heart and soul of the program.

"I've got a lot of passion for them. They've been my friends all the way back to elementary school," Porcelli said of his Mustang teammates.

5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano profiled Porcelli last year.

Now, with his classmates and himself at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porcelli has found a new way to inspire.

He's had fusions of his skeletal bones and eight different surgeries in his life, but Porcelli wants to motivate his teammates and classmates to stay strong with a daily push up challenge.

He's currently doing 15 a day with the challenge to his classmates to join him. He said he thinks he can get it up to 30.

"He makes this world a better place. I'm proud that he's my son and I hope that he inspires any kids with a disability," Joe's mom said.

