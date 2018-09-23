The son of Lambert's Cafe founder was indicted this month on five sex crimes, including two counts of sex trafficking of a child.

Court documents say Benjamin P. Lambert, 50, enticed two children to participate in a sex act for money and also filmed sexual contact involving the two children.

Court documents say Lambert had a photo of one of the children posing nude in front of a mirror and used his home address in Ozark for prostitution purposes.

The alleged sex crimes took place between April and August of 2015, court documents say.

The most recently available documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office say Lambert is the president of the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

The News-Leader called the Ozark restaurant Friday night for comment and was referred to a manager.

The manager said "no comment" and hung up.

Lambert's Cafe later provided a statement. It reads:

"We were surprised and saddened to hear the news and charges of Ben’s indictment. While Ben is the son of Norman Lambert, he has not been active in the management of the store in recent years."

"This indictment is strictly related to Ben’s personal life, but, if asked, we will cooperate with authorities. Lambert’s would never condone behavior of this nature. Lambert’s Cafe will continue to be a destination for family entertainment."

Documents filed with the state say Patrick Lambert had been involved with the Ozark restaurant for more than two decades.

Lambert was on the board of directors of the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark when the restaurant was incorporated in 1992, documents say.

According to the website for Lambert's Cafe, the restaurant in Ozark opened in 1994. The original Lambert's Cafe is in Sikeston, the website says, and there's a third location in Alabama.

A 1996 article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said Lambert ran the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Lambert. Christian County court records say Lambert was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 7. An arrest warrant with a $100,000 bond was issued three days later.

According to court records, Lambert was arrested by New Madrid police on Thursday, though it's unclear where, or if, he's currently being held.

In addition to sex trafficking involving two children, Lambert is accused of sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child pornography and promoting prostitution — all felonies.

Because Lambert was indicted by a grand jury, publicly available court documents provide only scant details about the alleged crimes.

© Springfield News-Leader