Mark Paul John of Chicago is in St. Louis this week honoring first responders.

Known as "The Freedom Artist", Mark travels the country donating his "American Freedom" print to firehouses. On Wednesday, he made a stop in Wentzville. the artist said it was the 914th firehouse in the country to receive his American Freedom drawing.

"I do this as a tribute to our first responders. it is important to recognize everything they do," Mark Paul John said.

The drawing is Mark's take on an iconic photo taken at Ground Zero shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Mark started donating his artwork to fire departments in 2003. In 2016, the artist added police departments to his stops. Mark gives officers his "United We Stand" painting.

"Makes me feel very patriotic. It makes me feel great to be an American," Mark Paul John said.

To learn more about the artist watch the story that aired Wednesday evening on 5 On Your Side.

