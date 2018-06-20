It's certainly not sweater weather in St. Louis right now, but that's not stopping Sam Barsky from wearing one. The Baltimore resident is in St. Louis with his latest masterpiece. Barsky became internet famous for his artistic sweaters. He has nearly 50,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Barsky knits sweaters of famous landmarks and other nature scenes. He often poses in front of landmarks while wearing the sweater.

On Wednesday he and his wife Deborah made a stop at the Gateway Arch. Barsky wore a sweater he made that has the iconic symbol on the front and the old courthouse on the back.

What started as a passion has turned into a career for Barsky. He started knitting in 1999 and hasn't stopped.

"it's my favorite thing in life," Barsky said of knitting.

Barsky gets paid to travel to different states to teach knitting and show his collection. He's knitted more than 120 sweaters.

Three local companies: Oh So Vivant, Earthbound Beer, and Das Bevo teamed up to bring Barsky to STL. A Kickstarter campaign raised more than $1,200 to pay for Barsky's travel expenses.

If you would like to meet Barsky and see some of his famous sweaters you can attend a party at Das Bevo on Thursday night from 6-10 p.m.

