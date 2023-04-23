'He won't be forgotten:' Family, friends say St. Louis musician died in fatal house fire

Police have not identified the man killed inside of the home on S. 9th St. on Saturday, but family and friends said the victim is Tom Hall.

ST. LOUIS — We know more about a deadly house fire that happened on Saturday in Soulard.

Police have not identified the man killed inside of the home on S. 9th St., but community members told 5 On Your Side they believe the victim is Tom Hall.

Hall is a well-known Blues musician in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Blues Society released a statement on Facebook saying:

"The St. Louis Blues Society is deeply saddened to share the passing of one of St. Louis’ respected and revered Blues musicians, “THE” Tom Hall.

Tom has forever found himself as one of the best Acoustic Blues guitarists that St. Louis had to offer after been able to sharpen his craft with some of the greatest blues giants in St. Louis such as Henry Townsend, Tommy Bankhead, James Crutchfield, Leroy Pierson, and more.

From performing “Solo” to “Geyer Street Shieks” to “T&A” with Alice Spencer, Tom was one of the most revered musicians in this city and will greatly be missed.

We send much love and condolences to the family of Tom Hall.

Rest In “Blues” Heaven our dear friend."

"Devastated" is how so many who knew Hall said they felt on Sunday.

Many called him not only a music icon, but an icon in his neighborhood, where he lived for years.

Margaret Bianchetta, Hall's music partner, said they are heartbroken, but determined to carry on his legacy and music.

"First we have to get over that he’s gone. Every hour it’s like did this really happen. It’ll be kept alive, he’s one of those that he won’t be forgotten," she said.

Flowers now sit on the steps of 1830 S. 9th St. in Soulard.

The boarded-up door filled with messages of love for a local musician gone too soon.

Nancy Lebbing, the mother of Hall's daughter, described it as "tragic news."

"Tom meant so much to so many and just gave us a lot of joy with his music, his heart and soul. It's why I fell in love with him," she said.

Family and friends shared memories as they grieved outside of Hall's home on Sunday morning. After, they said he died from a house fire the night before.

Lebbing said Hall had just returned from visiting their daughter.

"Jessica is about ready to give birth and she lives in Charleston. Tom was looking forward to the birth of his first grandbaby. My daughter Jessica is devastated, as you can imagine," she said.

The St. Louis Fire Department got a call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 about smoke in a building at an occupied two-story home, according to Capt. Garon Mosby.

"Crews quickly located the fire and the fact that we had, what appeared at that time, a deceased individual in the bedroom down on the floor," he said.

Capt. Mosby said crews got the fire out within moments of getting inside.

"The fire was just confined to that bedroom, small area on the floor, so really tragic," he said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in an incident report on Sunday officers were called to assist the St. Louis Fire Department at the scene of the fire.

Police said the fire department forced entry into the apartment, where firefighters found a man in his 60s who was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire on the victim, but he had died from his injuries, and was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

Police said the medical examiner also responded to the fire.

No one else was injured in the fire, according to Capt. Mosby.

"It’s a good thing that the fire did not extend because there are other occupied homes or spaces that are connected," he said.

The building where the fire happened houses two apartments: one on the first floor, and one on the second floor.

The streets of Soulard now seem a little quieter, after losing a man whose presence and music filled the streets with unforgettable sound.

"It's going to lose a giant load of entertainment, whether he is just walking around grumbling about something or playing songs or whatever. He will be missed," Bianchetta said.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating this incident.