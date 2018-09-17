SULLIVAN, Mo. — A head-on crash involving two teenagers in Franklin County claimed the life of one of the drivers, leaving the other injured.

Sunday evening, Mason Kirk, 18, was driving on Route H, south of Route J near Sullivan, when his 2018 Honda Pilot crossed over the center line, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported. His car collided with a 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by 16-year-old Alyssa Sharp.

Kirk was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Sharp was transported to St. Louis Children's hospital; she suffered unknown injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

