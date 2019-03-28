ST. LOUIS – Justin Timberlake will perform at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis Thursday night.

RELATED: JT dines at Kirkwood restaurant Tuesday night

Doors will open at 6 p.m. the concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

If you have tickets for the previously scheduled performance of Dec. 13, they will be honored at all Enterprise Center entrances.

Francesco Yates is the opening act.

Where to park – the Kiel Center Parking Garage is open for event parking and it’ll cost $20, cash-only.

The Enterprise Center Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. until approximately 30 minutes after the performance begins.

All bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) will be prohibited from entry into the arena.

Prohibited items: weapons, backpacks/large bags, projectiles, chains, glow sticks, laser pointers, sticks, glass, balloons, outside food or drink, wrapped gifts, detachable lenses on cameras are prohibited from the concert.

For more information, click here