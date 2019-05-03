ST. LOUIS – There are several things you need to know if you’re heading to the Garth Brooks concert in downtown St. Louis this weekend.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour are sold out. For questions surrounding purchased tickets, contact The Dome at America’s Center Box Office at 314-342-5000. The will call window is located at the main box office at 901 North Broadway between Cole and Convention Plaza. Tickets held at will call can only be claimed by the individual whose name appears on the will call ticket envelope. A state or government picture ID is required.

“We are looking forward to hosting Garth and all his fans at The Dome,” said Matthew Dewey, Senior Vice President and General Manager for America’s Center. “This is going to be a special evening, and we want to make the experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible for everyone heading to the show.”

If you plan to park in one of the downtown garages or parking lots you’ll want to get there early. There will be more than 70,000 people in attendance.

Fans are also encouraged to visit www.getaroundstl.com for parking options.

Street closures and passenger drop off

Convention Plaza - Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 Cole Street - Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 6th St. - Carr St. to Cole St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10

Passenger drop off and pickup will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway. Vehicle standing or parking is prohibited.

There are four main entrances located on each corner of The Dome at America’s Center.

Gate A (7th and Convention Plaza), Gate B (Broadway and Convention Plaza), Gate C (Broadway and Cole) and Gate D (Cole and 6th).

Accessible entrances are located at the Courtyard Entrance (Gate A) and Broadway Central Entrance (located between Cole and Convention Plaza).

If your tickets are on the floor - use Gates A and B. You can still access the floor seating from other entrances, but Gates A and B have direct access. Guests accessing the floor seats must have both a Floor ticket and Floor wristband.

Security Procedures, Photo Policy, Signs

All fans will be subject to security screening prior to entry into The Dome at America’s Center. A clear bag policy will be in effect. Approved bags include: clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, standard one gallon disposable zip-top bags, or a small clutch, with or without a handle, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Any bags outside of the above will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to search.

PROHIBITED: Professional cameras (meaning cameras with removable lens…cameras must be able to fit into a shirt pocket), video cameras, Go Pros, iPads, audio equipment and selfie sticks.

The event does allow signs as long as they fit the following criteria: Signs cannot be larger than 28”x 22” Signs cannot display profanity, objectionable images, political wording/images, additionally wording/images must be in good taste

Signs cannot be on sticks/poles and security personnel does have the permission to ask guests with signs to lower their signs that are obstructing the view of other guests.