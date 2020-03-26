JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A union of healthcare workers wants Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to help protect workers and their families.

Specifically, the workers want the governor to implement a statewide "stay-at-home" directive, according to a press release.

The union, SEIU Healthcare Missouri Kansas, hosted a zoom press conference Thursday morning, listing their demands.

Workers are also asking for "adequate personal protective equipment, immediate access to paid leave, free COVID-19 testing and treatment, and hazard pay," the release said.

SEIU Healthcare represents about 91,000 healthcare, child care, home care and nursing care workers in the Midwest, according to its website.

