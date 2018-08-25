After a few days of cooler than average temperatures and a good soaking rain Friday morning, the heat and humidity return for the weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will be close to 20 degrees warmer Saturday afternoon compared with Friday. Add dew points around 70° to the mix and afternoon heat indices will be around 100°.

The heat and humidity will last through Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of the metro St. Louis area starting at noon Saturday through Tuesday.

Drink lots of water this weekend and check on your neighbors, especially our senior adults.

Relief from the heat will likely arrive Wednesday along with a chance of thunderstorms.

