Volunteers needed for Heat Up St. Louis' annual Hardee's biscuit drive

The 23rd annual Hardee’s "Rise and Shine for Heat" event takes place on Feb. 10.

ST. LOUIS — Heat Up St. Louis is looking for volunteers to help with its upcoming annual biscuit drive.

The 23rd annual "Rise and Shine for Heat" event takes place on Feb. 10 at Hardee's stores in the St. Louis area. For $1, the public can buy a biscuit sandwich during breakfast hours, with all proceeds benefiting Heat Up St. Louis and its partners.

The organization works year-round to help people in need throughout the metropolitan area pay their energy bills and provide heating equipment in the winter and air conditioners in the summer. The "Rise and Shine" event is one of its most critical fundraisers, with hundreds of volunteers showing up to help greet customers at Hardee's locations across the Bi-state.

The event is looking for volunteer greeters who will work outdoors at the menu board or in the drive-thru for a minimum of a one-hour shift between 6-10:30 a.m. Volunteers must wear a mask and are also welcome to warm up in the dining room while social distancing.

Volunteers will receive a souvenir apron with money pockets, instructions, their time frame, a complimentary breakfast coupon and the unit location.

For more information or to fill out the volunteer sign-up form, visit the Heat Up St. Louis website.