RED BUD, Ill. — Emergency crews are on scene of a helicopter crash in Red Bud, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, a helicopter crashed into the E-Z Self Storage building on Illinois 3 Saturday afternoon.

Police have not provided any details on injuries.

No other details have been made available.

