MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A helmet camera on a Maryland Heights firefighter captured an intense fire Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 11900 block of Meadows Run Court. Crews believe the fire started from ashes in a fire pit. Firefighters quickly extinguished the aggressive moving fire.

The video was taken by one of the guys on the department who bought his own camera and mounted it on his helmet.

No one was injured.

© 2018 KSDK