UPDATE: Since our story aired Wednesday night, about 15-20 coats have been donated! Keep them coming!

ST. LOUIS – Let’s help a St. Louis childhood center and keep children warm this winter!

Due to one of its partners closing, SouthSide Early Childhood Center is in desperate need of 140 coats for their kids.

“Some of our children are in danger of not having what they need to stay warm for winter,” Krysta Grangeno, of SouthSide Early Childhood Center said.

The childhood center would love to have new or gently used coats, sizes newborn to kids size eight.

The school likes to keep spare coats in the building for students who forget or are unable to bundle up in the morning.

“They might be wearing coats that are too big for them, hand me downs from a brother or sister that are on their way out," Grangeno said.

The staff’s goal is to keep students warm every time they walk out of the door.

“What we really want to do is be able to send coats home, so they can have them on the weekend and come to school prepared,” Grangeno said.

The Family Partnership Director said attendance typically cools off in the winter.

“If were weren’t able to get these donations, we might see lower than normal attendance for families who don't want to take them outside and get them sick,” Grangeno said.

The school connects students and families to therapy and other resources to make sure they are successful at school and home.

Grangeno said frequently missing classing during colder months could dim the bright future these students have.

