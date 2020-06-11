3 ways to help feed St. Louis families in need

ST. LOUIS — The annual St. Louis World Food Day event at John Burroughs School was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there are still a few ways St. Louisans can help the St. Louis Area Foodbank feed those in need.
- Bring non-perishable food items to the Contactless Food Collection at Saint Louis Bank at 9811 South Forty Drive anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Make an online donation and have your gift matched dollar-for-dollar by Emerson when you become a Hunger Hero from Home, in conjunction with St. Louis World Food Day.
- Like any of the Saint Louis Bank social media pages and they will donate the equivalent of four meals ($1) to the St. Louis Area Foodbank (up to $5,000).
Click here for more information about the St. Louis Area Foodbank.