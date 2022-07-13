Help first responders stay hydrated this summer with Schnucks' Hydrate Our Heroes drive

ST. LOUIS — Starting Thursday, you can help local first responders stay hydrated through the hottest months of the year.
From July 14 to July 27, all Schnucks locations around the St. Louis area will be collecting drinks to support local law enforcement and first responders.
The most requested items are sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water and sparkling water. People wanting to donate can look for the donation bins at the front of each store.
On Saturday, first responders from participating agencies will be at the following Schnucks locations to increase awareness about the program:
Illinois:
- Bethalto - 72 Airport Plaza - Bethalto, IL 62010
- Centralia - 1129 West Broadway - Centralia, IL 62801
- Market Place - 1000 Columbia Centre Drive - Columbia, IL 62236
Missouri
- Water Tower - 1253 Water Tower Place - Arnold, MO 63010
- Kehrs Mill - 2511 Kehrs Mill Road - Ballwin, MO 63017
- Cape Girardeau - 19 South Kingshighway - Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
- Cottleville - 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive - Cottleville, MO 63304
- Crestwood - 9540 Watson Road - Crestwood, MO 63126
- Farmington - 942 Valley Creek Drive - Farmington, MO 63640
- Shackelford - 1160 Shackelford Road - Florissant, MO 63031
- Westfall Plaza - 8037 West Florissant Ave. - Jennings, MO 63136
- Kirkwood - 10233 Manchester Road - Kirkwood, MO 63122
- Maplewood - 7355 Manchester Road - Maplewood, MO 63143
- Warrenton - 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway - Warrenton, MO 63383
For more information about the Hydrate our Heroes program, you can find the event on Schnucks' Facebook page.