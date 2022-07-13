Help first responders stay hydrated this summer with Schnucks' Hydrate Our Heroes drive

The most requested items are sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water and sparkling water.

ST. LOUIS — Starting Thursday, you can help local first responders stay hydrated through the hottest months of the year.

From July 14 to July 27, all Schnucks locations around the St. Louis area will be collecting drinks to support local law enforcement and first responders.

The most requested items are sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water and sparkling water. People wanting to donate can look for the donation bins at the front of each store.

On Saturday, first responders from participating agencies will be at the following Schnucks locations to increase awareness about the program:

Illinois:

Bethalto - 72 Airport Plaza - Bethalto, IL 62010

Centralia - 1129 West Broadway - Centralia, IL 62801

Market Place - 1000 Columbia Centre Drive - Columbia, IL 62236

Missouri

Water Tower - 1253 Water Tower Place - Arnold, MO 63010

Kehrs Mill - 2511 Kehrs Mill Road - Ballwin, MO 63017

Cape Girardeau - 19 South Kingshighway - Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Cottleville - 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive - Cottleville, MO 63304

Crestwood - 9540 Watson Road - Crestwood, MO 63126

Farmington - 942 Valley Creek Drive - Farmington, MO 63640

Shackelford - 1160 Shackelford Road - Florissant, MO 63031

Westfall Plaza - 8037 West Florissant Ave. - Jennings, MO 63136

Kirkwood - 10233 Manchester Road - Kirkwood, MO 63122

Maplewood - 7355 Manchester Road - Maplewood, MO 63143

Warrenton - 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway - Warrenton, MO 63383