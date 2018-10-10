ST. LOUIS — The United Way of Greater St. Louis serves sixteen counties across Illinois and Missouri with one mission — helping the members of area community live their best possible lives despite their circumstance. But in their 96 years of service, it is the organization’s call center that has proven to be one of the most vital tools in providing citizens with the assistance they need.

The United Way 2-1-1 program works to help citizens find vital resources through one simple call. People seeking assistance on a variety of issues — ranging from rental assistance to counseling services to even vocational training — can simply dial 2-1-1 and will be immediately connected to a United Way representative. These employees are trained to understand the different resources and services available in the community. Using this knowledge, a representative is able to find the appropriate services that meet a caller’s individual needs and then directly connect them to the help they need.

“If you think about like being on a highway, we are the head car, and we direct them off at the right exit,” explained 11-year United Way representative Marlene Archey-Crim. “They may call in saying, ‘I need a food pantry, I need utility assistance,’ and through our skillset, we explore all of those other possibilities.”

Marlene also explains the confidentiality of 2-1-1 provides a great deal of comfort and security for those in need. By guaranteeing that all United Way calls remain strictly confidential, residents can be reassured that they have a safe space to seek assistance.

Taking over 91,000 calls in this year alone, the United Way 2-1-1 call center is just one of many programs the St Louis region should be proud of.

To make a donation to the United Way, please visit www.helpingpeople.org or call 314-421-0700. Money donated to the United Way goes directly toward helping local charities and St. Louis residents.

