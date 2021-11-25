Help needed to honor our fallen heroes this holiday season

“We are trying to cover the entire cemetery at Jefferson Barracks,” said Kathy Schulte with Wreaths Across America.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s the season of giving, and a Wreaths Across America is asking for your help honoring our heroes this holiday season.

“We are trying to cover the entire cemetery at Jefferson Barracks,” said Kathy Schulte.

Her goal is to lay a wreath on each of the more than 200,000 graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

“It’s a way to honor those who have sacrificed to our country,” said Schulte.

It’s a dream she envisions at these hallowed grounds every time she closes her eyes.

“You can see how beautiful it is with the cemetery covered in wreaths that are handmade in Maine,” said Schulte.

However, since the onset of COVID-19 donations have dropped.

“Currently we only have 11,400 wreaths sponsored,” said Schulte.

Unfortunately, she’s facing the solemn reality that the demand rises by the day.

“They’re currently burying about 27 veterans per day,” said Schulte. “The numbers are going to continue to rise, and to honor all of those veterans would be amazing.”

A corporation has already stepped up to cover an entire section.

“We do accept grave specific, so if you have a loved one laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks you can request the wreath for their grave,” said Schulte. “You can even come out and lay it yourself.”

That’s why she’s asking those who can lend a helping hand this holiday season.

“It’s a very generous country and everyone wants to help honor and serve our veterans, so this is a wonderful way to do it,” said Schulte.

All donations must be in by Tuesday, November 30, so the wreaths can be delivered on time.