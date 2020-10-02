O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Hoots are looking for a name for its new mascot, and the team wants your help.

The baseball team's "Name the Mascot Contest" is underway. The names have been narrowed to five finalists:

Hooty

Harry Hootdini

Jimmy Talon

Owliver

Owlbert

The finalist names were chosen from fan submissions. Whoever came up with the winning name wins four tickets to the team's home opener and gets to throw out the first pitch.

Cast your vote by clicking here . You can only vote once, and voting closes on March 5.

The winner will be announced on March 10.

