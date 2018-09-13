ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Sometimes it’s the little things.
An adorable letter sent to St. Louis County police officers made their day.
“Sometimes a little note makes a big difference. Thank you, Finley and all the kids who sent us notes this week,” St. Louis County police wrote on Instagram.
