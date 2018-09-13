ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Sometimes it’s the little things.

An adorable letter sent to St. Louis County police officers made their day.

“Sometimes a little note makes a big difference. Thank you, Finley and all the kids who sent us notes this week,” St. Louis County police wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Sometimes a little note make a big difference. Thank you, Finley and all the kids who sent us notes this week. 😊😊 #protectandconnect #stlcounty #stlco

A post shared by St. Louis County Police (@stlcountypd) on

© 2018 KSDK