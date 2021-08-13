How to help refugees from Afghanistan in St. Louis

Here are some ways to support Afghans coming into Missouri and Illinois after fleeing the violence in Afghanistan

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is preparing to welcome a wave of refugees from Afghanistan as people flee the violence there.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said more than 1,000 people with Special Immigrant Visas could arrive in the area from the evacuation of Kabul and surrounding cities now in control of the Taliban.

Jones and Page said St. Louis City and St. Louis County are "ready, willing, and prepared" for the refugees.

International Institute of St. Louis is helping with the arrival of the refugees and is calling on the community to help.

They need new cleaning products, new personal hygiene items, linens, clean kitchen items, furniture and general family use items. They cannot pick up items, and furniture cannot be large or extremely heavy. All items must be free of animal hair.

You can also help by donating money, spreading awareness and volunteering your time.

Local retailer Golden Gems posted on Instagram they are gathering items for International Institute.

International Institute also named partner organizations that were helping refugees:

Where to donate for Afghanistan refugees

The following nonprofits are raising money to help support Afghan refugees:

How to help Afghan refugees through local US charities

Get involved with an organization in your community. These groups may be looking for donations of essential items, hosts for refugees, or in-kind donations.

The following databases can help you find an organization in your area.

Share legal resources for anyone seeking refugee status

The International Refugee Assistance Project is a legal aid group that assists refugees and migrants resettling in the U.S. The group has an online tool available in five different languages that gives guidance on commonly asked questions about family reunification, visas and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Donate an Airbnb stay