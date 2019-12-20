ST. LOUIS — 12 Bars of Charity

Saturday, December 21

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

12 Bars of Charity is back for its eighth year! It’s a friendly competition between eight local charities. Each charity has a team color, and participants choose a charity and receive the sweatshirt with the color corresponding to said charity. A portion will go to the charity. Participants will have access to free shuttle rides, as well as drink specials and free admission at participating bars. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

HOME ALONE in Concert

Friday – Saturday, December 20 – 21

Fri: 7 p.m.

Sat: 2 p.m.

“I made my family disappear!” St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform the popular ‘90s classic HOME ALONE in concert, complete with John Williams’ whimsical score. It’s a performance that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, and it’s fun for the whole family. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Frosted: A Holiday Cocktail Experience in Tower Grove Park

December 19 – December 23

9 p.m. (11 a.m. on Sunday)

Tower Grove Park is turning Piper Palm House into a winter wonderland! This holiday cocktail event features live music, performances, local food trucks, and a menu of unique, holiday-inspired cocktails. Entry is free, and there are no reservations. This event is for ages 21 and older, except for Sunday’s family-friendly time of 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

St. Louis Passport Sip & Shop at STL Style

Saturday, December 21

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Looking to get that last-minute holiday shopping in this weekend? You’re in luck! STL Style is hosting a Sip & Shop with The Passport Program and Earthbound Brewing. STL Style will be open after hours for live music, shopping, and beers! $25 gets you a St. Louis Passport Winter Edition, a free beer from Earthbound Brewing, and 10% off your purchase from STL Style. For more information, click here.

U.G.L.Y. Sweater Pub Crawl

Saturday, December 21

8 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Nothing says, “The holidays are here,” like a good, old fashioned ugly sweater! Put on your sweater, grab your friends, and head out to four different bars participating in the U.G.L.Y. Sweater Pub Crawl. It starts at Three Monkeys. Each location will be giving away swag and gift certificates for those with the ugliest sweaters. For more information, click here.

4th Annual ‘The Normal Brand’ Christmas Bash

Sunday, December 22

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Normal Brand is holding its 4th annual Christmas Bash that includes food, drinks, music, and shopping! Enjoy Christmas cocktails while getting that last-minute shopping done. For every purchase made, they will donate an item to Mission: St. Louis. For more information, click here.

Ginuwine Concert

Sunday, December 22

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

If you love the song “Pony” by Ginuwine, then maybe you’d want to see it live! That’s right, Ginuwine is in St. Louis this Sunday on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage at Ballpark Village. Tickets are still available, and attendees must be 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Blitzen Brunch

Sunday, December 22

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy brunch with music, cocktails, and even an appearance from Santa himself. Mad Art and Sauce Magazine are teaming up with a few Soulard neighborhood friends and musicians for Blitzen Brunch! Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. For more information, click here.

Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas

Saturday, December 21

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A multiple Grammy nominated country star is making her way to the St. Louis area this weekend! On Saturday, you can catch Martina McBride perform at Lindenwood University J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts. She recently released a holiday album, so she’ll be performing the sounds of the season at this concert. For more information, click here.

Yappy Pawlidays at MOD Pizza

Sunday, December 22

10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Eat pizza while supporting our furry friends! You have enough to worry about the week of Christmas, so don’t make cooking a priority when you can enjoy some pizza for a good cause. When you eat at MOD Pizza in Edwardsville, IL on Sunday, mention Metro East Humane Society and 20% of your purchase will go to them. For more information, click here.

