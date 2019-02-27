ST. LOUIS – The James Beard Foundation announced its list of restaurant and chef award semifinalists ahead of the 29th annual James Beard Awards.

And it’s no surprise that several St. Louisans and restaurants made the list.

Congratulations to…

Outstanding baker

Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Kirkwood

Outstanding bar program

Planter’s House, St. Louis

Rising star chef of the year

Nick Bognar, Nippon Tei, St. Louis

Best chef: Midwest

Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis

Lona Luo, Lona’s Lil Eats, St. Louis

Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak, Webster Groves

Ny Vongsaly, Billie-Jean, Clayton

The prestigious group of semifinalists across all categories represents a wide collection of culinary talent, from exceptional chefs and dining destinations nationally and across ten different regions to the best new restaurants, outstanding bar, outstanding baker, and a rising star chefs 30 years of age or under.

The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all award categories during a press conference in Houston on March 27.

Click here for the full list