Humane Society rescues several pets trapped in hot cars; here's how to keep them safe

ST. LOUIS — As weather forecasts call for record heat with humidity in the St. Louis area, the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force has had to rescue several pets trapped in hot cars by their owners.

The Humane Society wants to help pet owners remember what conditions are dangerous for pets in cars with their life-saving motto: 70 degrees and over, don't take Rover.

To help pet owners keep their four-legged family members safe as the weather gets warmer, the Humane Society has put together a few tips.

If the temperature is near or above 70 degrees, the inside of a car can get as hot as 100 degrees very quickly. Temperatures above 110 degrees can be fatal in minutes.

If you see an animal in distress in an unattended car, act immediately. Call 911 and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400 as soon as you can.

But what does an animal in distress looks like?

According to the Humane Society, If you see an animal in a car panting heavily, unresponsive, collapsed or having a seizure — that's an animal in distress that needs immediate attention.

If you see signs of heat exhaustion in your pet, apply cool water to its limbs, abdomen and between the hind legs. A cool wet towel around the neck can also help.

Pets that show signs of heat exhaustion should be scheduled to see a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Pets that stay outdoors should have access to shade, and fresh clean water. They need a place to rest out of the sun, and asphalt and concrete heat up quickly.

"If it’s too hot to keep your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, it is too hot for a dog’s paws," a release from the Humane Society said.

Metal bowls can get extremely hot if left out in the sun, so the Humane Society advises against those.

Animal companions taken on walks and jogs should be given frequent water breaks and time to rest and recover.