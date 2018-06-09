ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is coming together after the last minute cancelation of LouFest.

Arch Fest will be put on by Arch Apparel, Juice Bar-Rock Hill, Narwhal’s Crafted, Shred415 (Creve Coeur) and Charge it.

Saturday: We have DJ Merf from Start Bar and Wheelhouse from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and The Point will be live broadcasting at 5 p.m.

Sunday: DJ Dylusional from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Forget LouFest, the comedy continues this Saturday at Southtown Pub

The popular Kingshighway establishment will host the rebooted "Last Laugh" event from 2-8 p.m. with a rebooted roster, including local comics Stephon Hightower, Jon Venegoni, Angela Smith, Chris Cyr, Duke Taylor, Nathan Orton, Emily Hickner, Bobby Jaycox, and Kenny Kinds. National headliners Matt Rife (Wild 'N Out) and Mia Jackson (Last Comic Standing, Inside Amy Schumer) will distribute LOLs by the minute as well.

Just Lou It: Trackstar The DJ/ Sean Canan’s Voodoo Soul

The event at the Boathouse at Forest Park will feature two tented stage areas of entertainment. Click here for tickets.

Lou-Wow at the Boathouse at Forest Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters will perform on Sunday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $100. It’s an all-ages show.

It’s amazing seeing STL come together & pick up the pieces of LF 18. Your continued support of our vendors & partners is what makes our city so special. We’re sorry to have let you down. Thanks again for rockin w/ us the last 8 yrs. Let’s all go & support these vendors & events. pic.twitter.com/3V4HOcNvny — LouFest Music Fest (@loufest) September 6, 2018

