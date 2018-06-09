ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is coming together after the last minute cancelation of LouFest.
Arch Fest will be put on by Arch Apparel, Juice Bar-Rock Hill, Narwhal’s Crafted, Shred415 (Creve Coeur) and Charge it.
Saturday: We have DJ Merf from Start Bar and Wheelhouse from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and The Point will be live broadcasting at 5 p.m.
Sunday: DJ Dylusional from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Forget LouFest, the comedy continues this Saturday at Southtown Pub
The popular Kingshighway establishment will host the rebooted "Last Laugh" event from 2-8 p.m. with a rebooted roster, including local comics Stephon Hightower, Jon Venegoni, Angela Smith, Chris Cyr, Duke Taylor, Nathan Orton, Emily Hickner, Bobby Jaycox, and Kenny Kinds. National headliners Matt Rife (Wild 'N Out) and Mia Jackson (Last Comic Standing, Inside Amy Schumer) will distribute LOLs by the minute as well.
Just Lou It: Trackstar The DJ/ Sean Canan’s Voodoo Soul
The event at the Boathouse at Forest Park will feature two tented stage areas of entertainment. Click here for tickets.
Lou-Wow at the Boathouse at Forest Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters will perform on Sunday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $100. It’s an all-ages show.
