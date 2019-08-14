ST. LOUIS – Take a look at this video above the Arch and St. Louis!

Click here if you can't see the video below

Drone photographer for STL From Above, Justin Barr, was the first person who has had permission to go up and over the Arch with a drone.

This is the first time someone has received full clearance from the FAA to go up and over the Arch with a drone. Barr said he had to submit ‘tons of paperwork.’

He flew in the daylight and he went back last night to get sunset shots.

Other local stories

Jeremy Maclin returns to where it all started

St. Louis among the best college towns for foodies

Purchase Blues gear at the annual summer sale