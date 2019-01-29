UPDATE: Pretzel Boy's has sold out of the 'Kroenke sucks' pretzels... but you can still get football shaped pretzels. 'We are at capacity for the “Kroenke sucks,” Pretzel Boy's said on Facebook Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis business is basically speaking for all of St. Louis with its Super Bowl special.

Pretzel Boy’s stopped by 5 On Your Side with their masterpiece. ‘Kroenke sucks’ spelled out with pretzels… We know what Frank Cusumano will be eating during the Super Bowl.

‘Anyone else having a tough time with this #SuperBowl matchup?? 🏈😩 We’ve got a special that might lift your spirits just a bit... A football pretzel plus a large cheese dip is only $19.99. Call us ASAP as spaces will fill up! 🥨 #kroenkesucks,’ Pretzel Boy’s shared on Facebook.

READ MORE: More St. Louisans will have a ‘watch paint dry’ party than a Super Bowl party

What are you doing for the Super Bowl? Click here to send us an email