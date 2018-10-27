ST. LOUIS — If you've been wondering where all the Lime Bikes went in St. Louis, we have your answer.

Dozens of them are piled up together in Dogtown behind Lime's warehouse there.

The company told 5 On Your Side those bikes need repair, but there's been a delay because of a part shortage.

They said the parts are expected to arrive next week, so you should start seeing more bikes out on the roads soon.

We first reported about the disappearance of Lime Bikes from our streets a few weeks ago.

At the time, the city said two-thirds of the fleet was damaged and blamed the part shortage on the Trump administration’s tariffs, but Lime denied tariffs played a role.

Lime said we’re seeing so many scooters on the roads to make up for the lost bikes, and the numbers will even out as soon as the bikes are repaired.

