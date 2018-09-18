ST. LOUIS — With the #MeToo movement on their side, McDonald’s workers across the country—and in St. Louis—are going on a one-day strike at lunchtime Tuesday. They claim the fast food restaurant chain isn’t doing enough to address on-the-job sexual harassment.

Organizers say it will be the first multistate strike in the U.S. specifically targeting sexual harassment.

Workers have said the harassment comes from bosses, coworkers and even customers, but they claim the company doesn’t do enough to prevent or respond to allegations.

One St. Louis woman told 5 On Your Side that a guy she worked with constantly pushed and treated her inappropriately, but management did nothing. She described what she went through at work. A warning for readers, what she said is graphic in nature.

“The comments kept coming about my lips about, how my uniform fitted me in all the right places, how I’d looked good on top of them. What more could you say that’s sexual harassment?” asked Barbara Johnson. “When the manager took it upon himself to come up and grab my breasts, that was my fed-up mark. It’s time to get out of this.”

Johnson now works for another McDonald’s. She said she hasn’t had any issues at the new location, but without changes from the top level, she is worried the harassment could happen again.

Plans for the walkout — to start at lunchtime on Sept. 18 — have been approved in recent days by "women's committees" formed by employees at dozens of McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. Lead organizers include several women who filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May alleging pervasive harassment at some of McDonald's franchise restaurants.

The strike comes as union-backed organizations have been putting pressure on McDonald's on several fronts for better working conditions, including $15 an hour wages — at a burger chain that employs tens of thousands of people around the country, many of them at low pay.

Organizers said the strike would target multiple restaurants — but not every local McDonald's — in each of the 10 cities: Chicago; Durham, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Miami; Milwaukee; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco and St. Louis.

They said they could not predict with precision how many workers would join the strike, but noted that hundreds of workers had participated in the committee meetings at which the strike was planned.

McDonald's, in an e-mail to The Associated Press, defended its anti-harassment efforts.

"We have policies, procedures and training in place that are specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment at our company and company-owned restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment," the company said.

The company also disclosed a new initiative that will engage outside experts to work with the company to help "evolve" those policies and procedures. Some of the experts would come from an employment law training firm and an anti-sexual violence organization.

