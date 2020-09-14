Despite pandemic, Hermann Oktoberfest still on

With many fall festivals cancelling or going virtual, one is still on near St. Louis

HERMANN, Mo. — While many fall festivals and events have been canceled or will be done virtually, Oktoberfest is still on in Hermann.

"We are still having Oktoberfest," Tammy Bruckerhoff with Visit Hermann said. "But as you might assume, it does have a different look to it this year."

Masks will be required for some events and activities, and there will be social distancing guidelines to follow.

Hermann businesses are gearing up for the big festival with their own policies and procedures.

"They are trying to do the best that they possibly can to provide safety for their visitors and their employees," said she said.

Oktoberfest in Hermann is a celebration of the town's German heritage and a celebration of the fall season. The festival is every weekend in October.

October, especially late October is a beautiful time of year along the Missouri river, Bruckerhoff said

"The trees along the Missouri River and along the Missouri River Bluffs up and down highway 94 and along the Katy Trail are absolutely gorgeous," she said.

Visitors can drive out for the leaf-peeping and stay in Hermann for the food. During Oktoberfest and most times throughout the year, vistors can try schnitzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut and German-style pretzels.

Hermann also hosts a variety of small shops, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Weather plays a big role in Oktoberfest,too.

"If it's a very cold rainy day we don't have as big of a crowd for Oktoberfest.," she said