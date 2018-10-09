JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A husband and wife were in their living room when, all of a sudden, something inside their home exploded. Police and investigators still do not know what caused the explosion.

James Ingoldsby lost his life, but because one brave next-door neighbor ran toward the commotion, his wife didn't.

"Charlie went out first, and I went out right after him and we started yelling, 'Is anyone alive?'" explained Tom Hayes. Hayes was staying with his daughter and son-in-law who are expecting twins any day now.

As soon as Hayes and his family heard the explosion, which they said sounded like a bomb, Charlie Holt and Tom Hayes sifted through the rubble and the debris. Holt moved the boards out of the way and Hayes was able to reach Brenda Ingoldsby through a small hole in the rubble.

"She didn't want to come out," Hayes explained. "She didn't want to leave her husband and she was fighting us."

Ingoldsby's husband was not far behind, but at this point, the house had caught on fire.

"I just can't get the vision of his face out of my mind," Hayes said. "I see his face over and over again."

As soon as that fire started, Hayes said there just was not enough time to reach James.

"The last thing I saw was Jim," remembered Hayes. "He knew he was going to die. Just the look in his eyes, he knew what was going to happen and there was nothing we could do. The fire just engulfed him."

Charlie ended up grabbing his father-in-law and bringing him to safety because the fire was spreading through the yard quickly. Tom suffered what he thinks is an injury to his rotator cuff, but, he said, thanks to Charlie, he did not suffer any burns.

"I've never seen anything like that before in my life," Hayes told 5 On Your Side. "I've never seen anything like this."

Brenda Ingoldsby was released from the hospital with lacerations and bruises. Representatives from her family released the following statement on her behalf:

"No one wishes to be on camera. This is the official statement from our family regarding the explosion at the home of Jim and Brenda Ingoldsby. " Our family would like to thank all the emergency personnel and first responders that worked the scene. We would also like to thank Tom Hayes for pulling Brenda from the rubble just moments after the explosion. Without his quick and heroic actions she wouldn't be here today. Brenda sustained multiple lacerations and bruises from the blast but no major injuries. She was released from the hospital late last night. She is in complete disbelief and deeply saddened by the loss of her home and one of the family dogs and devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of her husband Jim. Jim was a thoughtful and caring man, a devoted husband and father, and doting "parent" of two dogs. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

The family has set up an account at US BANK on High Ridge for anyone who would like to donate to the funeral expenses.

