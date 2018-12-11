ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Soldiers' Memorial just reopened to the public after a lengthy renovation, but Sunday, many guests walked right past the new exhibits to experience 'living history.'

Because why just read about the horrors of war when you can talk to someone who lived through it.

"Time goes so fast man," remembered Larry Jones. "It seems like just yesterday."

Jones said he's on a journey back in time.

"It brings back the memories," he said.

The last time he visited the St. Louis Soldiers' Memorial, not a single shot had been fired in Vietnam.

"Decided today was the day I had to come down and look it over," said Jones.

It was, unquestionably, a war that changed Jones' life forever.

"It’s been in me ever since I was a kid. To serve and be a part of it," he said.

That sense of service came straight from his father.

"Father was Army, Army Air Corp at that time," he remembered.

Jones' father fought and survived World War II. That's why, when America found itself again at war, Larry chose the be right in the middle of it.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Crash fire-rescue and fireman. I served for 12 months at Da Nang Air Base," said Jones.

Larry admits, the horrors of war will stay with him forever, but as he pours over the artifacts and history housed at the St. Louis Soldiers Memorial, the most vivid memories involve smiles and laughs, not death and destruction.

"The camaraderie among friends and fellow brothers. Everyone’s your brother and everybody’s doing their job," he said.

That was part of the reason Larry chose Sunday as his first trip back to the Memorial in more than four decades.

"I came down to get some information to see how I can stay active and if there’s anything I can do to help," said Jones.

Jones' journey may have started the moment he put on an Air Force uniform, but it will continue long after Larry is gone, thanks to places like the Soldiers Memorial.

"It’s such a part of our history. It tells a lot about who we are and what we are," he said.

Veterans like Larry have been raising and lowering the flag every day at sunrise and sunset since the memorial reopened last week.

Monday morning, a group of all female veterans will raise the flag for the final time.

After that, barring any damage to the current flag, it will stay up for years to come.

© 2018 KSDK